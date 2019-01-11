Wife in CockPit, Guess What Happens to the Pilot who Allowed this

When you are a pilot, you probably would feel that the cockpit is not any more complicated than a car driving seat and letting your wife in there is no big deal!

A pilot in China did exactly that and guess, what he is suspended for the job. But the problem was not exactly letting wife into the cockpit but letting her stay there for the whole time and saving on the ticket charges!

In response to news that a pilot allowed his wife to enter the cockpit without permission, Donghai Airlines announced on Wednesday that the incident took place on July 28 last year.

The pilot of flights DZ6286 and DZ6206 asked his wife to only buy the ticket for the first flight, DZ6286. On the second leg of the flight to Beijing, the pilot let his wife stay in the cockpit for the whole trip, in violation of operational and safety regulations.

In addition to the six-month suspension, Chen was disqualified as a trainer with the carrier and fined 12,000 yuan (US$1,756). He was also asked to pay for Wang’s ticket.

Two co-pilots, a chief attendant and a security officer on board were also punished for failing to question and “resolutely stop the severe violations,” the airline said.