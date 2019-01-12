10 Per cent Reservation for poor will boost confidence of new India,says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the bill to give 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to the general category poor will boost the “self-confidence of new India”, asserting that existing quota policy for SCs, STs and OBCs is as strong as it was and will remain so.

In an apparent attack on some opposition parties at the BJP national convention here, he said that they are trying to light a “fire of discontent” by spreading “confusion” over the issue and asked party workers to foil such a conspiracy.

He seemed to be referring to reported claims of some BJP rivals that the general category quota may harm the reservation meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes besides Other Backward Classes.

“Without taking away the existing quota and without any tinkering with it, this 10 per cent reservation has been given,” the PM said in his concluding address at the BJP convention.

“This will further boost the confidence of new India,” he said, adding that it will give a new dimension to the aspirations of the general category poor who were not getting equal opportunity.

“The general category poor cannot be neglected,” he said.