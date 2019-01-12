BJP is communal, anti poor and anti dalit: Mayawati

Addressing a joint press conference with former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at Lucknow BSP leader Mayawati said that the SP- BSP alliance is for the sake of country and interests of people. She attacked BJP and termed it as communal, anti-poor and Dalits. She said this tie-up will pave a new moment and people have faith and hopes from the alliance.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said this alliance is not only political but it will end atrocities by BJP. He alleged Union and state governments are doing the politics of caste and religion. There is the rule of anarchy, he added. Akhilesh appealed workers to maintain brotherhood and work with patience. He said the respect and disrespect of Mayawati is disrespect and disrespect.

It was for the first time that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati sit together to address a press conference.