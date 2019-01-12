EC panel submits report on digital media and campaigning

The Election Commission appointed Committee has submitted its report on digital media and campaigning during last 48 hours before polls to the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Sr. Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha.

The panel was mandated to review and suggest modifications in the provisions of Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act dealing with campaigning in the last 48 hours and related provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission in a statement said the task of maintaining campaign silence during last 48 hours before the conclusion of polling is becoming increasingly onerous due to the influence of digital media. It said, apart from the regulation by law and ECI instructions, proactive support and sustained effort by all stakeholders including political parties, will be necessary to contain the evil impact.

The recommendations of Committee, will be considered by the Commission in detail for follow up action.