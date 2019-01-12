Latest NewsInternational

Explosion at bakery building, Several injured

Jan 12, 2019, 05:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

A powerful explosion at a bakery rocked central Paris on Saturday, injuring at least 20 people, the police said.

The blast, which took place at 9.10 a.m. (local time), was preceded by a fire that was apparently caused by a gas leak, the BBC reported citing preliminary reports.

Cars were wrecked and other buildings were damaged by the blast on Rue de Trevise in the 9th Arrondissement.

“Ongoing, Paris firefighters are tackling a fire at a business establishment in Rue Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris that was followed by a strong explosion,” the police said in a statement.

“Avoid the area and allow the passage to emergency vehicles,” it added.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP leader commits suicide at his residence

Sep 24, 2018, 06:28 am IST
modi-arvind

Court dismisses plea against Arvind Kejriwal for defaming Narendra Modi

Apr 26, 2018, 06:50 am IST
Tiger-Shroff

Tiger Shroff gets emotional after he cuts his hair for this reason

Mar 16, 2018, 02:43 pm IST

Rakhi Sawant undergoes Virginity Test: Certificate shared by future Husband – See Pic

Nov 29, 2018, 02:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close