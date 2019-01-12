Govt launches ‘One Family, One Job’ scheme

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Saturday launched the ‘One Family, One Job’ scheme that envisions jobs to a member of every family which does not have a government job in the state.

The longest serving Chief Minister in Independent India personally handed out temporary appointment letters to one person from each of the 32 Assembly constituencies in the state to kick-start the scheme during ‘Rojgar Mela 2019′ at the Paljor stadium.

Chamling’s Sikkim Democratic Font government has announced that 20,000 youths would immediately be given temporary jobs under the scheme. Amid loud cheers and tumultuous slogan shouting “Pawan Chamling Zindabad’, the Chief Minister declared that the temporary/ad hoc appointments being given now would be regularised over the next five years, and all of them would become permanent government employees.

The new recruits are being taken in 12 government departments. “It is a matter of great pride and happiness for us and a great opportunity for the youth of our state,” said Chamling during a speech lasting over two hours.