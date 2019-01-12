High Court frames issues in BJP ‘s plea against Congress leader’s Rajya Sabha win

The Gujarat High Court has framed six issues in an election petition filed against senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s election to the Rajya Sabha from the state in 2017. The petition has been filed by BJP leader Balvantsinh Rajput challenging Patel’s win. Justice Bela Trivedi framed the issues. The court fixed the next hearing for January 18.

The issues framed by the court include whether Patel or his election agent committed an act of bribery and undue influence and thereby indulged in corrupt practices as alleged by Rajput. Some of the other issues are whether two invalid votes cast by Congress MLAs Shailesh Parmar and Miteshbhai Garasia, and improper refusal or rejection of votes cast by rebel Congress MLAs Bholabhai Gohil and Raghvjibhai Patel had materially affected the outcome of the election.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked Ahmed Patel to face trial in connection with his election to the Rajya Sabha.