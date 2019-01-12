India has become one of the fastest growing economies, says Arun Jaitley

Senior party leader and Union Minister Arun Jaitley asked the party workers to go to the polls on the basis of strong and decisive leadership of Narendra Modi and good performance of the NDA government. He was addressing the national convention of BJP.

He said when it comes to the issue of leadership, the opposition feels uncomfortable as it does not have a strong, hardworking and performing leader like Narendra Modi who has proved his mettle. It is the first time in the history of the country that India has become one of the fastest growing economies consistently for five years. Modi is the first Prime Minister who has passed benefits of economic development to the poor, he said.

On Rafale deal, he said that the NDA government has saved thousands of crores of rupees and sealed a 20% cheaper deal. He also said Supreme Court decision on the deal has exposed the lies of opposition.