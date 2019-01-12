KeralaLatest News

KSRTC unions to go on indefinite strike from next week

Jan 12, 2019, 11:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

The KSRTC trade unions have decided to go on an indefinite strike from January 17 as Transport Minister A K Saseendran has not taken any action on the decisions discussed with them in their last meeting.

Trade union of KSRTC has decided to stand firm on the decision to participate on the indefinite strike to be started on January 17th even after obtaining 6% DA. DA was distributed in the corporation after two years. Rs. 2.6 Cr was spent for this. A protest will be staged in every depots on January 15 & 16 prior to the strike.

The indefinite strike was called on 2018 October 2nd. However, the trade union leaders had withdrawn from the protest after settlement talks with ministers T P Ramakrishnan and A K Saseendran.

The KSRTC union leaders have submitted a strike notice to KSRTC.

 

 

