Lok Sabha Election 2019, will be fought between stability and instability, says BJP

In a political resolution passed in the ongoing BJP National Council meeting in New Delhi, the party said the 2019 General elections will be a fight between honesty and dishonesty and time has come for the country to decide whether it wants a strong or a weak government.

Briefing about the resolution, senior party leader and Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad said the India of 2019 is vastly different from the India of the 1990s where a Prime Minister did not last for more than one year. He also said the resolution also talks about inclusive growth in every sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to SP-BSP alliance, he said the two parties have come together because they are afraid of Modi and want to oppose him. He said the alliance is not in the interest of the nation and Uttar Pradesh but is a move for political survival.

Describing the ‘mahagathbandhan’ (opposition alliance) as a “comical alliance”, the saffron party said it was a grand alliance of “desperate, contradictory and opportunistic” political formations which were being raised to take on the Prime Minister, BJP and NDA.