Lok Sabha Polls : SP, BSP to contest 38 seats each in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have entered an alliance for Lok Sabah Poll 2019. SP and BSP will fight coming Lok Sabha election jointly on seat sharing of 38 each in Uttar Pradesh. Two seats are left for other parties.

The alliance will not field its candidate on Amethi and Raebareli seats, where Congress leaders contest. Instead of taking Congress in the alliance, two Lok Sabha seats Amethi and Raebareli have been for walkover to the party.

Political analysts say this alliance may create a tough journey for Bhartiya Janta Party in coming Lok Sabha election.

This is exactly after 26 years that both the arch-rival parties have come together to contest the elections against the Bhartiya Janata Party. Earlier, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kanshi Ram had joined hands to contest the elections and registered a massive victory in 1993.

Replying to a question Akhilesh Yadav said that the next Prime Minister will be from Uttar Pradesh.