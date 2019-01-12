No plan to visit Sabarimala temple again,says Trupti Desai

Rumors saying Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai to use guerilla tactics and come unannounced next time to visit Sabarimala again.

But Trupti Desai has denied the rumors regarding her visit to Sabarimala. “I don’t plan to trek Sabarimala this season. There are some vested interests behind these fake rumors”, Trupti said.

“Supreme Court verdict was realized by women there. Goal is fulfilled”, Trupti added. Rumors had spread that Trupti might visit the shrine this season itself.

Trupti had earlier tried to visit the shrine after informing Chief Minister and Kerala police. But she was stopped by protests at the Cochin International Airport. She had to abandon her plans to trek the holy hills back then. However, she said about making a return before leaving the state.