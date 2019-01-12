Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Partnership Summit 2019, inaugurated by Vice President

Jan 12, 2019, 06:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the 25th edition of Partnership Summit 2019 in Mumbai.

Governor of Maharashtra C. Vidyasagar Rao and Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. New India Rising to Global Occasions is the theme of the inaugural session of the Summit.

In his keynote address, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu said that manufacturing and service sectors cannot thrive unless we achieve growth in the agriculture sector. He also emphasized on the need for continuous efforts to prosper the agriculture sector.

Tags

Related Articles

India joins elite multilateral export control regime

Dec 8, 2017, 07:49 pm IST

Sangh Parivar prepares strategies to beat women wall

Dec 6, 2018, 11:44 am IST

Cooking gas now available at a less expensive monthly price

Dec 29, 2017, 06:35 am IST

Yuva Morcha district President quits BJP

Dec 21, 2018, 05:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close