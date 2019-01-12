Partnership Summit 2019, inaugurated by Vice President

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the 25th edition of Partnership Summit 2019 in Mumbai.

Governor of Maharashtra C. Vidyasagar Rao and Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. New India Rising to Global Occasions is the theme of the inaugural session of the Summit.

In his keynote address, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu said that manufacturing and service sectors cannot thrive unless we achieve growth in the agriculture sector. He also emphasized on the need for continuous efforts to prosper the agriculture sector.