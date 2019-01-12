People should decide whether they want a strong government or a weak one : PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people should decide whether they want a strong government or a weak one which forms an alliance out of desperation. He was addressing the concluding session of the BJP National convention in New Delhi.

Modi said opposition parties are forming alliances just to oust BJP from power. BJP is the only political party which can take the nation to great heights. Modi said people have firm belief in the party after seeing NDA government function in the past four and half years, PM added.

He said it is a matter of great wonder and pride that BJP, which once had only two MPs, can now organise a national convention of this level and scale.

Modi said this is the first National Convention which is being held in the absence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He asked all BJP workers to follow in the path shown by Vajpayee.