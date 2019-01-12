Prayagraj gearing up for Kumbh Mela

In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj is gearing up for the Kumbh Mela. The Mela will commence from Tuesday and will continue till the 4th of March. The mela city will be spread over an area of 45 km.

To make Kumbh an event of unparalleled grandeur, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has undertaken multiple measures for smooth conduct of the mela. 116 roads are being constructed and widened by the Public Works Department. Construction of flyovers, railway under bridges, and beautification of major intersections have been done.

Parking spots are being constructed at a short distance from the sangam. More than 84 parking places have been identified, 18 of which are being developed as satellite towns. More than 524 shuttle buses and many CNG auto rickshaws are to be deployed for carrying pilgrims.