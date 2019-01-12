Latest NewsIndia

President Ram Nath Kovind clears ‘10% reservation bill for poor’

Jan 12, 2019, 07:18 pm IST
President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the 10 per cent reservation bill to grant quota to the economically weaker section.

Earlier this week, the bill was cleared by both Houses of the Parliament with most of the Opposition supporting the legislation.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday cleared the bill to amend the Constitution to give 10 per cent quota to the economically weaker section, irrespective of religion and caste, thus paved the way for the bill to become a law soon.

The House, however, turned down the Opposition’s demand to send the bill to a select committee for further deliberation. The bill now awaits the Presidential nod to become a law.

