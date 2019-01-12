Latest NewsIndia

Railways to launch premium lounge for devotees at Tirupati station – See Pics

Jan 12, 2019, 10:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Balaji temple of Lord Venkateswara, in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, is frequented by lakhs of devotees round the year. The holy site witnessed the influx of an unprecedented 1.5 lakh pilgrims last month — on the auspicious occasion of “Vaikunta Ekadasi” festival.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced a premium lounge that will be set-up for scores of Balaji temple devotees who arrive at the Tirupati railway station.

Named as “Atithi”, the lounge will provide ample space for the pilgrims to relax and safely keep their luggage.

As per the images shared by Goyal, the lounge appears to be a plush restroom. The Railways Minister himself compares it to a room of a “5-star hotel”.

 

