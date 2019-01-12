Sabarimala Issue : CPM and BJP trying to divide the Kerala state, says A K Antony

CPM and BJP is trying to divide the state by staging clashes, Member of Congress working committee A K Antony said today. He was inaugurating the farmers’ congress.

“Sabarimala verdict happened while Kerala was at the verge of destruction in floods. Kerala did not seek more time to implement the verdict. Central government did not try to bring an ordinance. Both parties tried to sensationalize the issue. However, it has been proven that the stand of Congress is right. Congress stood with the devotees, but never opted the path of clashes. The government is dividing the state by forming walls”, said Antony.

The programme was presided over by Farmers’ Congress state president Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi.

Kisan Congress national president Nana Pattoli, national vice president S S Ramasubu, Karnataka Kisan Congress President Sachin Meega, V M Sudheeran, N Peethambarakkurupp, Palod Ravi, Thampanoor Ravi, Manacaud Suresh and Marayamuttam M S Anil participated in the event.

According to the Axis-My-India survey for India Today, as high as 45 per cent of voters believe the saffron party has emerged as a political force in the state as outrage continues over the Supreme Court order revoking the ban on women’s entry to Sabarimala temple.

Congress leader Oommen Chandy is backed by 22 per cent of voters, up from 20 in October, as the next chief minister, the data showed.