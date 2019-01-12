Security of the country is the top priority of the government, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the security of the country is the top priority of the government. He said non-performance and corruption were the features of the UPA government but after NDA came to power, good governance, ease of doing business and development has been delivered. He was talking at the National Convention of BJP in New Delhi.

He said the reforms undertaken by the government during the last four and half years have yielded good results. 20 crore people have been benefited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s different schemes and optical fibre network has been laid in the country in over 3 lakh Kilometers. The Congress cannot digest this pace of development and is trying to malign the government by bringing forward false allegations of corruption.

The Supreme Court has already clarified there is no corruption in the Rafale deal. Demonetization has put curbs on terrorism and Naxalism. GDP growth has increased and so has the number of taxpayers, Gadkari said.