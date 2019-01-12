Shocking Report of Women’s Involvment in PickPocket in Metro

New Delhi: Reports shows that 94 percent of total pickpockets in Delhi metro are women. There were 497 cases reported in Delhi metro in 2018. As the number increased, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) increased the number of staff for more security.

The officials said that most women pickpockets board the metro from central Delhi and they usually carry a child or travel in groups. Men often cross-dress and also carry a child. They often enter the train from empty stations and leave the train at crowded ones. The items that they usually steal include cash, laptops, foreign currency, gold and cameras.

The officials became more alert to reduce pickpocketing and also to ensure security.