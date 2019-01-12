KeralaLatest News

“Should Understand the Emotions of Devotees.”Says Padma Kumar

Jan 12, 2019, 06:47 am IST
Kochi: Government has been defending the protests that happened in Sabarimala by saying that they are just protests being organized by RSS and right wing outfits to target the Government. But Devaswom Board president A Padmkumar said that it is a wrong notion that all those who came out for the protests in Sabarimala are RSS activists. “Neither me or Devaswom board has any such wrong notion,” he said.

Padmakumar was speaking in an interview given to a Malayalam Private Channel.

Padmkumar added that he cannot agree with the stand that he has no rights in Sabarimala. He said Thanthri, Government and Devaswom board have their own powers in Sabarimala.

