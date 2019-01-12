Sushma Swaraj on 2-day visit to Uzbekistan

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan beginning today. Swaraj will be in Samarkand for the First India-Central Asia Dialogue which she will co-chair with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov. Foreign Minister of Afghanistan will participate in the Dialogue as a special invitee for the session dedicated to connectivity issues in the region. Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan and the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan will also participate in the dialogue.

India and the Central Asian states look forward to the Dialogue as an important initiative to enhance their cooperation in wide-ranging spheres. These include exploring ways to substantially enhance India’s economic involvement in business and development sector of Central Asia. With the participation of Afghanistan, the participants of the dialogue will also deliberate on developing viable connectivity options between India and Afghanistan and Central Asia to further facilitate trade and economic activity in the region.