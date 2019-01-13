Actress Monalisa’s latest dance video of ‘Mere Naam Tu’ goes viral :Watch Here

CinemaNEWS

Actress Monalisa's latest dance video of 'Mere Naam Tu' goes viral

Jan 13, 2019, 09:24 pm IST
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s Popular song Mera Naam Tu from his film Zero. In the video, she is seen dancing to the song as she croons to it with a wide smile on her face.

Dressed in a purple salwar-suit, she has teamed up her look with a pair of statement earrings, bangles, bindi and subtle makeup. Well, she looks hot as she grooves on the set of Nazar.

Earlier, she has shared her couple of pictures in a brown salwar suit. With heavy earrings and bindi, she rocked the desi avatar once again. It is hard to take eyes off her. Monalisa took to the social networking site Instagram to share pictures. She captioned it as, “Sometimes I Pose…But Sometimes I Pose as Posing… #saturdayvibes #shootmodeon #poser.”

Love This Song ???…. can feel it …

