Facts You Must Know About Quran

What is the Quran?

Muslims believe that the Quran was verbally revealed by God to Muhammad through the angel Gabriel (Jibril), gradually over a period of approximately 23 years, beginning on 22 December 609 CE, when Muhammad was 40 and concluding in 632, the year of his death. Muslims regard the Quran as the most important miracle of Muhammad, a proof of his prophethood, and the culmination of a series of divine messages that started with the messages revealed to Adam and ended with Muhammad. The word “Quran” occurs some 70 times in the text of the Quran, although different names and words are also said to be references to the Quran.

what does it teach?

Muslims understand that Islam and the Holy book Quran is a complete package that tells us how to spend our lives in the best manner. The life Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reflects the teachings of Quran and Allah. One may debate about alternations and difference in beliefs due to intersects and teachings from ancestors. However, it is always recommended to open the Holy book and verify everything yourself.

Islam sheds great importance on behaving during our lifetime. Haqooq Allah and Haqooq Al-Ibaad are given very important pillars in the lives of Muslims. While Haqooq Allah is the main goal of life, the way to it largely depends on how we participate in Haqooq Al-Ibaad.

surahs in the Quran

The Quran is divided into surahs (chapters) and further divided into ayat (verses). The real translation of the word, ayat, is actually “a sign”. For a preliminary discussion about the chronological order of chapters see page Surah.

Each surah, except for At-Tawba is preceded by the phrase bismi-ll?hi r-ra?m?ni r-ra??m (“In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful”), also known as the Basmala. 29 surahs are preceded by Muqatta’at (lit. abbreviated or shortened), unique letter combinations whose meanings remain unclear.

Note that the names of the surahs do not always reflect the topics discussed in the surah. Many surah names simply come from a unique word found in the surah or from the first words of the surah. The names serve merely as a means to identify which surah is being talked about, but not as an indicator of what topics the surah discusses. For example, the main topic of Surat Ash-Shu’ara (“The Poets”) is the stories of prophets that were sent to mankind before Muhammad (specifically in this Surah: Moses, Noah, Hud, Saleh, Lot, and Jethro) and how their message was ultimately the same: to worship One God and be just to people. However, the name “The Poets” comes from the very last few verses of the surah, which mention deviant poets and show how Muhammad is not a poet like some of the Quraysh tried to claim.

It might be important to mention that some modern scientific techniques such as have been used to reconstruct the chronology of the Quranic verses.