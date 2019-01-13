IDFC Bank changes its Name. Check out the New Name

New Delhi: IDFC Bank has changed its name to ‘IDFC First Bank Limited’. The new name will be on effect from January 12, 2019 by virtue of ‘Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name’ issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The IDFC First Bank will serve 7.2 million customers through 203 bank branches, 129 ATMs and 454 rural business correspondent centres.

IDFC Bank and non-banking financial company Capital First had declared their merge on December 18. After this, the board of IDFC Bank had approved the appointment of V Vaidyanathan, founder and chairman of Capital First Ltd, as managing director and chief executive officer of the merged entity.