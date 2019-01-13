Latest NewsIndia

IDFC Bank changes its Name. Check out the New Name

Jan 13, 2019, 02:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

New Delhi: IDFC Bank has changed its name to ‘IDFC First Bank Limited’. The new name will be on effect from January 12, 2019 by virtue of ‘Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name’ issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The IDFC First Bank will serve 7.2 million customers through 203 bank branches, 129 ATMs and 454 rural business correspondent centres.

IDFC Bank and non-banking financial company Capital First had declared their merge on December 18. After this, the board of IDFC Bank had approved the appointment of V Vaidyanathan, founder and chairman of Capital First Ltd, as managing director and chief executive officer of the merged entity.

Tags

Related Articles

You will be shocked after knowing the whooping salary Alia Bhatt charged for Raazi

Jun 23, 2018, 11:13 am IST

The shocking revelation by Vidya Balan!

Jan 3, 2018, 02:05 pm IST

J&K : Locals pelt stones on vehicles of security forces ,Watch Video

Jun 4, 2018, 10:14 pm IST
Congress Committee meeting

Leaders bring in new plans to pull down BJP in the Congress Conclave

Mar 17, 2018, 10:53 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close