Manushi Chhillar who won the title of Miss World in 2017 is also going to enter into Bollywood film industry. Rumours are a riff that choreographer turned director Farah Khan is going to launch Manushi’s career in Bollywood.

Reportedly, Farah met Manushi to discuss her next project. And Farah is working on her film’s script and for which she went to Goa recently.

Farah earlier launched Deepika Padukone’s career who is now one of the leading actresses of B-Town.