Munnabhai MBBS Actor Missing For Three years

Vishal Thakkar, who is best known for his seven-minute appearance in Munnabhai is still untraceable. He is missing from the night of December 31, 2015.

The story is that ” he had asked his mother Durga to accompany him for a movie screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at a cinema hall. She didn’t go. Then, at 10:30pm, Vishal borrowed Rs 500 from his mother and left their Mulund flat. At 1 am, he texted his father that he’s going for a party and he would see them tomorrow. But he never returned”.

His phone was switched off. Then came to know that he was accused of rape by his alleged girlfriend. Also, he was mentally disturbed due to no work. The rape case controversy may also be a reason for his departure. However, the actor is still missing.