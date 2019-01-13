Robot delivery dog and driverless van Unveiled

German automotive company revealed their discovery of robot dogs and driverless van in Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The concept is that four-legged robot dogs hopping out of driverless delivery vans to ferry packages straight to your doorstep. German firm Continental has designed the robots.

‘CUbE,’ it’s a pod-shaped autonomous van that can carry one or multiple delivery robots at a time. When it reaches the destination, the backdoor of the van will open and the robot dogs go out and deliver a package at the doorstep of the recipient.

The firm believes that this will be effective in future. ‘With the help of robot delivery, Continental’s vision for seamless mobility can extend right to your doorstep,’ said Ralph Lauxmann, head of Continental’s Systems & Technology, Chassis & Safety division.

Continental partnered with robotics company ANYbotics, known for its quadrupedal robots that can open doors and ride elevators, to develop the concept. ANYbotics, a division of ETH Zurich University in Switzerland has introduced a four-legged robot previously. It was ‘ANYmal,’ the device is described as an autonomous robot that can navigate nearly any terrain, including ones deemed unsafe for human entry.

But the latest clip shows Anymal using an articulated arm to turn a door handle, then push the door open with ease. The scientific world hopes that such robots will be helpful for humans in future.