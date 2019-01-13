“Scientific Temper Should be Cultivated Against SuperStition” Says C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Without directly mentioning the issue of Sabarimala, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has touched the issue of Sabarimala in a function held at Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden and Research Institute.

“A group of people are trying to explain Vedas and Indian history even in Science Congress and have been trying to disprove Theory of Evolution and Theory of Relaitivity. At an age where people are thinking inter planetary travel, a scientific spirit should be raised against all those are trying to retard the society” the CM said.

He also added that the Government is aiming at development with bio diversity.