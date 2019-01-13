KeralaLatest News

‘Tsunami destroyed Aalappad, not mining’, Says Jayarajan

Jan 13, 2019, 05:23 pm IST
E P Jayarajan, the Minister for Industries said that tsunami destroyed Aalappad. He also said that mining is not the reason. The minister made some controversial comments before with regard to the issue.

He said that the mining in Aalappad is legal and so that it will go on. The mining in Aalappad is presently doing by Indian Rare Earths. The company has submitted a report to the government.

The committee which leads the strike is not ready for a compromise. The only thing they need is to stop mining. The official meeting to discuss the issue will be held on 16th of January.

