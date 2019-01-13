Veteran actor Kishore Pradhan passed away

Kishore Pradhan dies at the age of 86. Kishore is best remembered for his brief role in Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met and Sanjay Dutt’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai. His scene with Kareena where he says “Akeli Ladki Khuli Hui Tijori Ki Tarah Hoti Hai” at a small railway station is among most entertaining in the films.