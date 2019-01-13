Woman arrested for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at India Gate : Watch Video

A mentally unstable woman identified as Sultana Khan on Sunday was arrested after she raised anti-India slogans and threw slipper at the soldiers’ memorial at the India Gate in Delhi.

At about 8 in the morning, Sultana Khan was spotted by the security guards roaming near India Gate. guards sow her throwing slipper at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. Later, the guards alerted the police when she created ruckus and raised anti-India slogans.

Soon after the incident the woman was picked up by the police and sent for a medical check-up.

A woman shouted #Pakistan Zindabad slogan at #India Gate. She managed to sneak into high security zone when it is closed for preparation for Republic Day. Delhi police says woman seems to be mentally unstable, she has been taken to hospital fr medical examination. @THNewDelhi pic.twitter.com/3P7vSokvXG — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) January 13, 2019

The video of the incident has gone viral on the social media where the woman can be seen marching near India Gate and raising slogans Pakistan Zindabad.

Police later informed that Khan seems to be mentally unstable and hasn’t been able to recall her address. She was sent for medical check-up and based on the report, she may be sent to a home for the mentally challenged.

Further investigation is underway.