Bomb attack on CPI(M) member’s Home

Jan 14, 2019, 01:23 pm IST
Kozhikkode: CPM party member Sathyan’s home was attacked by some unknown people. They threw the bomb at the house. The windows of the house were broken by the attack.  Police have started an investigation on the same and we will keep you posted with more updates.

