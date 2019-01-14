Latest Newscelebrities

Check out the unseen pic of newlywed Deepika which is breaking the internet

Jan 14, 2019, 11:29 am IST
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy’s Lake Como in an intimate affair. Since now the pictures of their wedding are very rare.

Now a picture is breaking the internet where she is totally rocking the chura over a tee and workout leggings.

Take a look at the picture below:

