Check out the unseen pic of newlywed Deepika which is breaking the internet

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy’s Lake Como in an intimate affair. Since now the pictures of their wedding are very rare.
Now a picture is breaking the internet where she is totally rocking the chura over a tee and workout leggings.
Take a look at the picture below:
View this post on Instagram
An Unseen and very Beautiful Picture of @deepikapadukone .?? . ?Follow @b0llywood.club for daily Updates, News, Edits and more! ?? . . . . . . . . . . . . #bollywood #aliabhatt #gullyboy #deepveer #taimuralikhan #simmba #priyankachopra #deepveer #anushkasharma #tollywood #virushka #saraalikhan #suhanakhan #JanhviKapoor #ranbirkapoor #kareenakapoor #anushkasharma #varundhawan #ShahRukhKhan #shahidkapoor #aishwaryarai #katrinakaif #dishapatani #deepikapadukone #akshaykumar #shraddhakapoor #aamirkhan #ranveersingh #sridevi #salmankhan
Post Your Comments