Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested

In Jammu & Kashmir, the security forces arrested a dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist at Ajas area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district today. Security sources said that the arrest was carried out by a joint team of Army and J&K Police. They described the arrest as a big success for the security forces. The terrorist has been identified as Sarfaraz Ahmed Sheer, a resident of Quil Muqam village in Bandipora district. Sheer was active since October 2014.

Yesterday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Wanted terrorist Zeenat-ul-Islam was among the two terrorists gunned down by security forces. Zeenat-ul-Islam, was associated with the terror group Al Badr and was considered as an improvised explosive device (IED) expert. The other terrorist killed in the encounter were identified as Shakeel Ahmed Dar.