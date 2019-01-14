Latest NewsIndiaDefence

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested

Jan 14, 2019, 08:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Jammu & Kashmir, the security forces arrested a dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist at Ajas area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district today. Security sources said that the arrest was carried out by a joint team of Army and J&K Police. They described the arrest as a big success for the security forces. The terrorist has been identified as Sarfaraz Ahmed Sheer, a resident of Quil Muqam village in Bandipora district. Sheer was active since October 2014.

Yesterday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Wanted terrorist Zeenat-ul-Islam was among the two terrorists gunned down by security forces. Zeenat-ul-Islam, was associated with the terror group Al Badr and was considered as an improvised explosive device (IED) expert. The other terrorist killed in the encounter were identified as Shakeel Ahmed Dar.

Tags

Related Articles

This unusual marriage in Bihar’s temple is the talk of the town

Dec 16, 2017, 08:02 am IST

kollywood actress arrested for cheating NRI techie with marriage promise

Jan 12, 2018, 03:39 pm IST

Virat Kholi No. 1 ODI batsman after breaking Sachin’s record

Oct 30, 2017, 10:13 pm IST

2.0. Director Shankar confirmed that Aishwarya Rai will be a part of the film but there is a twist

Nov 24, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close