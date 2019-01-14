Jet Ski adventure is now in Kerala

We can now enjoy the jet ski ride in Kerala. Jeski is the water scooter. It is now can be enjoyed at Munnar, Matuupetty. The project is held by both Hydal Tourism and Flash Adventures Sports. It pays Rs 500 for a couple for one round. The driver will be there if needed. Otherwise, self-drive is allowed. The service was inaugurated by Rajendran MLA.
