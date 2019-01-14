JNU sedition: Police filed charge sheet against student’s leaders

The Delhi police have filed a charge sheet on sedition charges against the former students union leaders of Jawaharlal Nehru University( JNU). The police have submitted the charge sheet in the Patiala House court on a case registered in 2016. As per police, during the student’s struggle in 2016, anti-national slogans were raised in the JNU campus. The case has been filed against former students union leaders of JNU, Kannaya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, Mujeeb Hussain, Aaqueeb Hussain, Basheer Bhatt, Umarghul, and Raeeha Rasool.

As per the charge sheet during a students protest rally in JNU, these convicts raised anti-national slogans. Apart from sedition, criminal conspiracy and forming fake documents also charged against them.