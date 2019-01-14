Latest Newscelebrities

OMG..! Is Abhishek Bachchan afraid of his wife Aishwarya Rai?

Jan 14, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

The recent promo of a chat show, actor Abhishek Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan were seen gracing the episode. One of the promo scenes showed the excited host, Karan Johar, asking Abhishek as to who scares him the most between his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and mother Jaya Bachchan.

To this, Abhishek’s quick reply was that it is his mother but the response was cut by Shweta as she immediately seized the moment to give a befitting reply in the middle of the question-answer session that Aishwarya scares him the most. Abhishek is next heard commanding her to be quiet as it was his rapid-fire round to which Shweta’s jaw drops.

