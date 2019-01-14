KeralaLatest News

Pongal: Six districts in Kerala will have a holiday on tomorrow

Jan 14, 2019, 01:49 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Six districts in Kerala will have a holiday for tomorrow due to Ponkal. The districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad. Ponkal is the most celebrated festival of Tamilnadu. So the Kerala government has declared January 15 as a local holiday for the districts which share a border with Tamilnadu.

