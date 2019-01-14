Saudi Arabia must hold Khashoggi’s killers accountable : US

The United States has said, it will ask Saudi Arabia to ensure the killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are held accountable for their crime. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed this. Pompeo is visiting Saudi Arabia today as part of an eight-day trip to Amman, Cairo, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, Muscat, and finally Kuwait City.

He was speaking in Doha after meeting his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. He said, the US will continue to have a conversation with the crown prince and the Saudis about ensuring the accountability is full and complete with respect to the unacceptable murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian dissident, was killed on October 2 in a case which stunned the world and threatened a serious rift between Riyadh and Washington. The journalist was murdered and his corpse dismembered inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate