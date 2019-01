The benchmark domestic stocks, Sensex and Nifty, today closed with losses for the third session in a row amid weak global markets. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange fell 156 points to end at 35,854. The Nifty at National Stock Exchange also slipped 57 points to settle at 10,738.

Yes Bank and Infosys were the top gainers, while Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Wipro and GAIL lost the most.