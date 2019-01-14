Latest NewsSports

Sourav Ganguly feels Without this Player India’s Attack is Weak

Jan 14, 2019, 07:03 am IST
Less than a minute

Gone are the days where India had just one or two bowlers who can make inroads into opposition. The current attack has many bowlers that intimidate the opposition, but former Captain Sourav Ganguly feels India’s bowling attack is weak without Jasprit Bumrah.

Without Bumrah, the bowling does become weak. Bumrah had a different effect in the Test series. Shami is there, who I feel is a good bowler…this is, however, a new bowling attack in ODIs. Khaleel is not that experienced. The bowler from Hyderabad had been given a chance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is there…so the attack is little weak,” Ganguly said as quoted by IndiaTV news.

Known for his different bowling action and a fast toe crusher, Bumrah has quickly adapted to become a good fast bowler even in the longer format of the game. What is much heartening to see is that the pacers achievement has been well rewarded as he is now the highest wicket-taker for the year 2018.

