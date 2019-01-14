Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2018-19 opens

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2018-19 (Series-V) opened. It will continue till Friday. The issue price of the Bond during this period will be three thousand two hundred and fourteen rupees per gram with the settlement date of January 22nd 2019.

The Centre in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow a discount of 50 rupees per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and make the payment through digital mode.

The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings into financial assets.

Under the scheme, the bonds are denominated in units of one gram of gold and multiples thereof. Minimum investment in the bonds is one gram with a maximum limit of 500 grams per person per fiscal year.