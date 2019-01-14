CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Thala Ajith’s Viswasam a huge success in Kerala, See collection records here!

Jan 14, 2019, 01:44 pm IST
The four days box office collection looks promising for another language flick in God’s own country. The collection stands at 2.4 crore in Kerala. The film directed by Siva opened to huge release worldwide.

Viswasam has Nayanthara as the lead lady and the audience seemed to accept the beautiful chemistry between the lead pair. Ajith’s Viswasam though has a tough competition from Malayalam Movies like Njan Prakashan and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum is marching steadily at the Kerala Boxoffice.

