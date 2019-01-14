Latest Newscelebrities

This is what Ranveer said when asked him relationship advice for Ranbir Kapoor

Jan 14, 2019, 03:12 pm IST
Ranveer was asked what relationship advice would he give to Ranbir Kapoor. Ranveer politely said that Ranbir is his own person, he has seen life and he doesn’t need advice from anyone else. The two actors are often compared and are in the news since Ranbir is Deepika Padukone’s ex and Ranveer is DP’s husband now.

