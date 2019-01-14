Latest Newscelebrities

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Latest Picture Will Give You Couple Goals Like Never-Before

Jan 14, 2019, 11:43 am IST
Anushka took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse how she is spending her golden times with her sweet hubby Virat Kohli.

Seems like the couple had a day out with the horses and got themselves clicked with it apart from a picture together. Anushka was looking rough and tough in a black top and jeans, whereas Kohli went casual opting for a black t-shirt along with beige shorts. The couple looked to compliment each other in the look,

Take a look at the picture below:

 

Days like these ???

