CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Watch Priya Prakash Varrier’s glamorous avatar in ‘Sridevi Bungalow.’: Video

Jan 14, 2019, 09:38 am IST
Less than a minute
priya prakash

Priya Prakash became an overnight star after her cute wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her yet-to-be-released Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral.

Overnight internet sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The movie titled Sridevi Bungalow will be directed by Prasanth Mambully.

The Malayalam actor is in Mumbai to launch the teaser of her debut Hindi film, titled Sridevi Bungalow. It was at the event of her film that she flaunted a black and gold dress.

Third party image reference

In the teaser, Priya Prakash Varrier is seen in a glamorous avatar.

priya-prakash-varrier

Watch the video below:

Tags

Related Articles

Gangster falls for actress Nayantara and gets arrested; here’s how!!!!

Jan 2, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Once-Again-Proved-Mammootty-is-still-Young-&-Handsome

Once Again Proved Mammootty is still Young & Handsome- Viral Photoshoot Pics

Jun 16, 2018, 01:10 pm IST
biker-killed-by-bus-video

Bike passenger killed by speeding bus caught on camera: Video

May 13, 2018, 05:29 pm IST
Ranveer-Singh

Ranveer Singh loses his temper over a man for rash driving: VIDEO

Sep 5, 2018, 05:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close