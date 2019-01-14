Watch Priya Prakash Varrier’s glamorous avatar in ‘Sridevi Bungalow.’: Video

Priya Prakash became an overnight star after her cute wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her yet-to-be-released Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral.

Overnight internet sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The movie titled Sridevi Bungalow will be directed by Prasanth Mambully.

The Malayalam actor is in Mumbai to launch the teaser of her debut Hindi film, titled Sridevi Bungalow. It was at the event of her film that she flaunted a black and gold dress.

In the teaser, Priya Prakash Varrier is seen in a glamorous avatar.

Watch the video below:

