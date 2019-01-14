“Who told you Hardik Pandya is my friend?” Esha Gupta Disowns Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya found himself in trouble when he revealed a bit too much about his personal life in Koffee with Karan. His comments on relationships, dating and other questions related with women took the fans aback as they bashed him and BCCI suspended him from the team.
Diana Edulji, a part of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) also hinted that the cricketer may also miss out on playing the World Cup in England and Wales.
Esha Gupta, the popular Bollywood actor, who was rumoured to have dated Pandya earlier last year. But after the controversy, when asked about Pandya she lashed out at the media.
“Who is the one who told you (Hardik Pandya) is my friend?” Firstly, women should not compare themselves with men. We are the best in every respect. I don’t want anyone to feel bad, but why don’t you give birth to a child?” the 33-year-old mentioned.
“We suffer from periods five days every month and even then we have to dance, go to an office, and take care of the children. When you can do all this, you become superior,” Gupta mentioned at the launch of her new single ‘Get Dirty’ in Mumbai.
