“Who told you Hardik Pandya is my friend?” Esha Gupta Disowns Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya found himself in trouble when he revealed a bit too much about his personal life in Koffee with Karan. His comments on relationships, dating and other questions related with women took the fans aback as they bashed him and BCCI suspended him from the team.

Diana Edulji, a part of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) also hinted that the cricketer may also miss out on playing the World Cup in England and Wales.

Esha Gupta, the popular Bollywood actor, who was rumoured to have dated Pandya earlier last year. But after the controversy, when asked about Pandya she lashed out at the media.