Alappad mining: High Court’s notice to the government and IRE

The high court sent notice to the government and IRE, the mining company at Alappad. The plea to stop mining was accepted by the court. The plea was given by a native of Alappad pointing out that the mining is illegal. The court will consider the case after a week.

The mining issue and the reaction of political leaders and other known people recently became controversial. An action council of the local people has started an indefinite strike. The action council has made it clear that they will not stop the protest until their demand is accepted by the government and the mining company. The only demand they put forward is that to stop mining. The protest has received widespread recognition in the social media and many people including celebrities from the film field have registered their solidarity to them.