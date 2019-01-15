Latest NewsIndia

All ration cards digitised, 80% linked with Aadhaar: PM Narendra Modi

Jan 15, 2019, 03:14 pm IST
All ration cards have been digitised and around 80 per cent of them have been linked with Aadhaar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. “In the last four years, we have cancelled around 6 crore fake ration cards, gas connections and scholarships. We plugged this leakage, saving crores of money,” said Prime Minister Modi while addressing a public meeting.

“All ration cards have been digitised and around 80 per cent of ration cards have been linked with Aadhaar,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that projects worth more than Rs. 1,500 crore in sectors like education, connectivity, culture and tourism, that were kickstarted today will not only spur the growth of Odisha but entire eastern India. “In a month, more than Rs 20,000 crore of development projects have been either inaugurated or initiated in Odisha,” he said.

